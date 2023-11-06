Jagan to disburse ₹2,204 crore to 53 lakh farmers under second instalment of Rythu Bharosa on November 7

November 06, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

Around 53 lakh farmers in the State will receive ₹2,204.77 crore as part of the second instalment under ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme, for the fifth consecutive year, on November 7 (Tuesday).

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will directly transfer the amount to eligible farmers with the click of a button, from Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Each farmer will get ₹4,000 this time.

Under the scheme, all eligible farmers in the State get ₹13,500 every year in three instalments.

As per a government release, ₹7,500 as part of the first instalment this year was disbursed in May, at the time of the kharif sowing season. The second instalment comes at the time of harvesting kharif crops, while the third instalment of ₹2,000 in January or February will come at the time of harvesting rabi crops.

All farmers, including those who are landless, or from the SC, ST, BC, minority communities, have each received ₹65,000 so far, including the November 7 transfer of ₹4,000, under the scheme. The government has so far disbursed ₹33,209.81 crore to farmers in the last four years under the scheme, the release said.

Unlike the previous government that had promised to waive off a crop loan of ₹87,000 crore in 2014 but could only waive off ₹15,000 crore during its tenure, the YSRCP government has not only fulfilled its promises but also outdid itself. While a sum of ₹12,500 every year was promised to farmers in the election manifesto, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has extended additional support by increasing the amount by ₹1,000, the release said.

For assistance or queries regarding the scheme, one can dial toll-free 155251.

