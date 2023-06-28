Jagan to deposit financial assistance under Jagananna Amma Vodi today

June 28, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release financial assistance of ₹6,392.94 crore under Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme. He will formally launch the programme at Kurupam of Parvathipuram Manyam district on Wednesday with the click of a button. The amount will be deposited into the bank accounts of 42,61,965 mothers. The process of depositing the financial assistance will be completed in 10 days. As many as 83,15,341 students of classes 1 to Intermediate will be benefited from the programme.

This fourth year in a row the State government is providing financial assistance under the programme. The total financial assistance provided so far under the Jagananna Amma Vodi is ₹26,067.28 crore. This includes ₹6,392 crore of financial assistance being extended now. The identified beneficiaries can reach the Chief Minister via Jaganannaku Chebudam if they face any problems. They have to call a toll-free number 1902.

The State government with an intention to reduce the dropout rate significantly in schools, has made 75% attendance mandatory for availing oneself of the benefits under “Jagananna Amma Vodi”. The mothers should take the responsibility of sending their children to school regularly to ensure at least 75% attendance.

The Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of Andhra Pradesh for the year 2018 Primary Education was as low as 84.48 when compared to the national average of 99.21. Andhra Pradesh then was at the lowest place among 29 States. In the last 4 years, the State has witnessed a remarkable surge in GER from 84.48 to 100.8. The Government has decided to further improve the GER and to encourage the continuation of studies by the students who failed in Class 10th and Intermediate are readmitted to schools and colleges and are once again provided with Jagananna Amma Vodi benefit.