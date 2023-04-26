ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan to credit Jagananna Vasathi Deevena benefits today

April 26, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit ₹912.71 crore into the bank accounts of the mothers of 9,55,662 students who are beneficiaries of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will transfer the money with the click of a button at a programme at Narpala in Anantapur district on Wednesday.

With this, 25,17,245  students would be benefiting from the scheme till date. The total benefit would be ₹4,275 crore, including the ₹912 crore that will be credited on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government had cleared dues to the tune of ₹1,778 crore pending since 2017. The government released ₹14,223 crore towards Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, and the pending dues till date.

The government is paying ₹10,000 to each ITI student in two instalments towards boarding and lodging expenses. Similarly, ₹15,000 is being paid to polytechnic students, while ₹20,000 is being paid to degree, engineering, and medicine students.

The government has not put any limit on the number of beneficiaries in a family, and financial assistance is extended to every student pursuing higher courses in a family.  The government introduced the Jagananna Vidya Devena scheme with the single aim of offering higher education to poor students. The fate of the poor could be changed for the better through education and Vidya Deevena was introduced with the sole aim of providing higher education to poor students, the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US