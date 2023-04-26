Jagan to credit Jagananna Vasathi Deevena benefits today

April 26, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit ₹912.71 crore into the bank accounts of the mothers of 9,55,662 students who are beneficiaries of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will transfer the money with the click of a button at a programme at Narpala in Anantapur district on Wednesday.

With this, 25,17,245 students would be benefiting from the scheme till date. The total benefit would be ₹4,275 crore, including the ₹912 crore that will be credited on Wednesday.

The State government had cleared dues to the tune of ₹1,778 crore pending since 2017. The government released ₹14,223 crore towards Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, and the pending dues till date.

The government is paying ₹10,000 to each ITI student in two instalments towards boarding and lodging expenses. Similarly, ₹15,000 is being paid to polytechnic students, while ₹20,000 is being paid to degree, engineering, and medicine students.

The government has not put any limit on the number of beneficiaries in a family, and financial assistance is extended to every student pursuing higher courses in a family. The government introduced the Jagananna Vidya Devena scheme with the single aim of offering higher education to poor students. The fate of the poor could be changed for the better through education and Vidya Deevena was introduced with the sole aim of providing higher education to poor students, the Chief Minister said.

