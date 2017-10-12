Jagan to cover 120 seats by walk

YSR Congress national president and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will cover 120 Assembly constituencies by foot and the remaining 55 by bus during his padayatra from November 2, it was announced after a crucial meeting with party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and office-bearers at the party headquarters in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Mr. Jagan announced that he would begin the ‘padayatra’ from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district and go to Ichchapuram via Chittoor at the Yuva Bheri Programme he held in Anantapur on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he convened what was referred to as the “crucial meeting” with elected representatives and important office-bearers to ask them how he should go about the padayatra as part of which he would cover the State over six months. At the end of the meeting, it was announced that he would cover 120 constituencies by foot and the remaining 55 constituencies by bus. The details of which constituencies he would cover by foot and the bus were not released.

Nellore MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy briefing the media after the meeting said Mr. Jagan had asked party leaders to give ideas about the activities and programmes that could be conducted in the other districts while he was in padayatra in one. As many as 46 leaders gave suggestions and voiced their opinions “in a highly democratic manner”, the MP said. He said the party MPs were ready to quit if that would secure Special Category Status for the State.