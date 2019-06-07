Jagan thanks social media for party’s victory

After completing a week in office, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday extended his gratitude to ‘social media warriors’ who were instrumental in the landslide victory of YSR Congress in the elections.

“As I take up the responsibilities of the State, I wish to specially thank our social media warriors. I know that you have worked hard for the YSRCP, and against the yellow media, and were instrumental in our victory. I humbly thank you and wish for your continued support to us,” he wrote on his official Twitter and Facebook handles. The YSR Congress Party has a strong base of social media users and activists including official and organised IT teams. Despite having only one-fourth of the following of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Jagan’s social media accounts have a wider reach. The tweet made on Thursday was already liked by about 7,000 users within an hour.