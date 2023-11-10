Jagan thanks people’s representatives for ensuring development of Pulivendula constituency

November 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KADAPA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked all the people’s representatives involved in the all-round development of his Pulivendula constituency and in taking welfare schemes to the residents.

At an interactive session with the leaders of Vemula mandal in the constituency here on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy personally recalled the names of his friends and relatives holding various positions, and thanked them for looking after the constituency.

“It is all due to the support extended by you after the demise of my father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy that I am standing before you as the Chief Minister,” he said.

During the review of Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA), Collector V. Vijayarama Raju and PADA Special Officer Anil Kumar Reddy explained about the ongoing projects in the mandal, while several public representatives submitted representations to him on some proposals.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the RK Valley police station building developed with ₹1.75 crore at Idupulapaya, besides virtually launching the Jammalamadugu police station constructed with ₹2.75 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, in-charge Minister A. Suresh, Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Adviser Dhananjaya Reddy, and OSD Krishnamohan Reddy took part.

