Jagan thanks people’s representatives for ensuring development of Pulivendula constituency

Chief Minister inaugurates RK Valley police station building at Idupulapaya

November 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing the public representatives of Vemula mandal in Pulivendula constituency of Kadapa district on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked all the people’s representatives involved in the all-round development of his Pulivendula constituency and in taking welfare schemes to the residents.

At an interactive session with the leaders of Vemula mandal in the constituency here on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy personally recalled the names of his friends and relatives holding various positions, and thanked them for looking after the constituency.

“It is all due to the support extended by you after the demise of my father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy that I am standing before you as the Chief Minister,” he said.

During the review of Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA), Collector V. Vijayarama Raju and PADA Special Officer Anil Kumar Reddy explained about the ongoing projects in the mandal, while several public representatives submitted representations to him on some proposals.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy going round the RK Valley police station after inaugurating it, at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Friday.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the RK Valley police station building developed with ₹1.75 crore at Idupulapaya, besides virtually launching the Jammalamadugu police station constructed with ₹2.75 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, in-charge Minister A. Suresh, Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Adviser Dhananjaya Reddy, and OSD Krishnamohan Reddy took part.

