Jagan thanks firms for oxygen supplies

GUNTUR

25 May 2021 22:42 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has thanked leading corporate giants who have come forward to supply liquid medical oxygen to the State battling a vicious second wave of COVID-19.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in separate tweets, thanked Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal and Sajjan Jindal for sending oxygen to Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Mr. Ambani. “I thank Mukesh Ambani and @ril_foundation (RIL Foundation) for their support by sending in oxygen trains to Andhra Pradesh and helping the State in its fight against COVID-19. Looking forward to your continuous support,” Mr. Jagan tweeted, and tagged Rajya Sabha Parimala Nathwani in his tweet.

He also thanked Tata Steel for sending 1,000 MT of liquid oxygen, Jindal Steel Works, Bellary for second oxygen from Bellari to Rayalaseema and MP Naveen JIndal for sending 500 MT of liquid oxygen to the State.