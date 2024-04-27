Jagan terms TDP’s assurances as impractical, says he will not promise anything that is not possible

April 27, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised people to understand the difference between implementing the promises made in the manifesto and wilful breach of the manifesto.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Saturday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRCP could implement more than 99% of the promises made in its 2019 manifesto. In comparison, the TDP, which had an alliance with the BJP in 2014, utterly failed on key issues, he said.

“People vote for a political party with the hope that the promises made in the manifesto would be delivered. Playing with their trust is nothing but playing with the lives of the poor,” he said, adding, “I will not promise anything that is not tangible and not possible to implement. The State’s finances have to support it. I don’t want to remain as a person who has failed in the State’s history.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the TDP’s ‘Super Six’ schemes, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that at least ₹74,803 crore was required for Adabidda Nidhi, Deepam, Talliki Vandanam, Annadata, free bus ride for women and Yuvagalam. Also, pensions, Kalyanamastu, volunteers’ salary of ₹10,000 per month and 500 units free power were to be borne by the government. These schemes required ₹1,21,619 crore per month. In addition, mandatory schemes such as fee reimbursement, Vasati Deevena, Aarogyasri, Sampoorna Poshana, free rice and free electricity, Goru Muddha and mid-day meal had a financial implication of ₹29,100 crore, he said.

“In all, the government requires ₹1,50,718 crore per month. Is it practically possible? The people should think over it,” he said, adding, “The YSRCP government could implement the schemes with extreme effort and spending ₹70,000 crore per month.”

“Mr. Naidu could not implement a single promise in his manifesto released in 2014. Now, he is coming with tall promises despite knowing that it is not possible to implement. What else can we call him, if not habitual offender,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Naidu calls him a visionary leader. A peep into the history shows that his tenures from 1994 to 2004 and 2014-2019 remained revenue deficit. There was no fiscal discipline and prudence. The compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) liabilities grew by 21.87% during 2014-19, while it was 12.13% during the YSRCP rule,” Mr. Jagan said.

Similarly, the average capital expenditure was ₹15,227 crore during the TDP rule, and it increased to ₹17,757 crore during the YSRCP rule. A.P.’s contributions to GDP was 4.47%, and it increased to 4.82% during the YSRCP rule despite the two-year impact of COVID-19 on the State’s finances, he said.

The opposition parties allege that the YSRCP government burdened the people with excessive taxes. “However, data indicates otherwise. During 2014-19, the tax to GSDP ratio was 6.57% and during 2019-24, it was 6.35%. Therefore, the tax burden on an individual is relatively lower compared to the individual’s income during the period of the present government,” he asserted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.