Jagan tells officials to make soon-to-be launched app on municipal services accessible to people in villages

November 25, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the officials to make the ‘AP Consistent Monitoring of Municipal Services’ (APCMMS) app accessible to people in all villages.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials of the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the response system in the app-based governance cell should also be strengthened.

The app is being developed by the Department of Urban Development.

The Chief Minister wanted the officials to adopt emerging new technologies in construction of roads and to make them long-lasting. Basic infrastructure like drainage systems and interior roads should also be maintained properly, he said.

The APCMMS app is likely to be launched in a month and it will facilitate constant monitoring of the basic infrastructure and municipal services in all towns and cities, while its grievance cell will consist of a quick response system to address the problems of people.

The new technology-driven initiative will enable the official machinery to undertake real time monitoring of facilities like toilets, underground drainage system, dredging, road repairs, street lighting, greenery, traffic junctions and beautification of towns and cities.

Role of secretaries

The secretaries in the 4,119 ward secretariats will be entrusted with the task of monitoring the maintenance of services from 10 a.m. to 12 noon daily and report repairs, if any, to the authorities concerned through the app.

The Chief Minister also gave his nod for establishing a 7.5 MW waste-to-energy plant in Rajamahendravaram which would cater to the needs of 28 urban local bodies.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Town Planning A. Suresh, Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, Finance Secretary N. Gulzar, APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav, Swachh Andhra Corporation Managing Director P. Sampath Kumar, APGBCL Managing Director B. Rajasekhara Reddy and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) Managing Director Vijayalakshmi were present at the meeting.