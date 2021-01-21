Andhra Pradesh

Jagan tells officials to evolve SOPs for land resurvey exercise

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy taking part in a review meeting on the permanent land rights and land protection scheme at his camp office on Wednesday.  

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) be evolved for the comprehensive land resurvey for the surveyor level up to the Joint Collectors to ensure that the exercise is smooth and foolproof.

He also wanted the mobile tribunals to have follow an SOP to handle the public grievances properly.

In a review meeting on land resurvey on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the colonies being developed for the poor should be included in the project and each house be given a unique identity number.

Call centre

The Chief Minister instructed that registration of lands should be done at the village secretariats, once the resurvey exercise was completed and a call centre be set up to clarify the doubts that might be raised by the staff in the secretariats.

The CM said that land title deeds under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme could be distributed till January 30 as it was a time taking process and each beneficiary needed to be shown the plots allotted to them. He asked the officials to ensure that ordered that the documents be issued to the beneficiaries within 90 days.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad were among those present in the meeting.

