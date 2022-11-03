Jagan tells officials to conduct audit of electrical safety in all Discoms

CM wants report to be submitted in two weeks

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the officials to conduct an audit of electrical safety in all the Discoms in the State. He wanted the officials to submit the report in two weeks.

He asked them to identify and resolve if there were any problems.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to conduct a comprehensive study in the wake of the incident at Dargahennuru in Anantapur district wherein four farm labourers died when an 11 KV live wire snapped and fell on a tractor in which they were travelling on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy held a video conference with the officials to take stock of the situation. The Minister said that the Anantapur incident was unfortunate. He sought to know why the officials did not take necessary action when live wires were posing threat to the lives of people. The officials should act swiftly and consider every complaint lodged by the public seriously. The toll-free number 1912 should be displayed at all secretariats, he said.

The government constituted committees on electrical safety. AEs and linemen had to conduct a field-level visit and assess the condition of the wires and other safety aspects. The higher-ups should stay put in headquarters. Dereliction of duties would not be tolerated, he added.