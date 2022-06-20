Jagan tells officials to complete TIDCO houses at the earliest

CM wants road works to be completed as per schedule

VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that TIDCO houses should be completed and handed over to the beneficiaries at the earliest.

At a review meeting on the progress of works related to the Municipal Administration Department, the Chief Minister was informed by the officials that infrastructure works in the TIDCO housing layouts were progressing at a brisk pace. So far, ₹4,500 crore had been spent on the scheme and an expenditure of another ₹6,000 crore was in the pipeline.

He directed the officials to finish the road repair works taken up in the State at a cost of ₹1,826 crore as per the schedule. The officials said nearly 56% of the work was over and the filling of potholes would be done by July 15.

Waste treatment

He told the officials to focus on treating municipal wastewater and to ensure that only treated wastewater is released into the Godavari and Krishna rivers and their canals to curb pollution.

He wanted emphasis to be laid on cleanliness in cities and towns and pointed out that keeping in view the critical role played by sanitary workers in achieving that goal, their wages were increased by 50% from ₹12,000 to ₹18,000 per month.

He further wanted top priority to be given to the beautification of canals in Vijayawada and throwing of plastic and other waste into the canals be curbed.

The roads from airports to cities should be beautified as part of Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu programme, especially the arterial roads that lead to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada from the respective international airports. The major roads in cities and towns should be identified for giving them a facelift too.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said smart townships should be developed in every constituency and flyovers and RoBs should be completed on a priority basis.

Govt. quarters

The officials informed him that the construction of residential quarters for government officers and employees in Amaravati had almost been completed and Karakatta road widening was going at a faster pace. The gaps at four places on the seed access road were being filled.

Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, Commissioner (Municipal Administration) Praveen Kumar, CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav and AP-TIDCO MD Ch. Sreedhar were among those present.