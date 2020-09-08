Jagan tells Collectors, SPs to monitor working of secretariats

GUNTUR

08 September 2020 19:47 IST

Tests for 16,208 vacancies in the bodies to be completed by September-end

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said here on Tuesday that biometric attendance has been made compulsory at all village/ward secretariats.

During the weekly Spandana review programme, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Collectors and SPs to monitor the functioning of the secretariats and ensure that service delivery mechanism was in place.

“We are able to provide 91% of Rice cards, 76.60% of Arogyasri cards and 97% of pensions on time, but I want to achieve 100% delivery. The applications for providing house sites should be processed within 90 days. I urge all the Collectors and the heads of departments to visit the secretariats every week. We have also set up a call centre with 200 people and this will directly monitor the working of secretariats,’’ he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Recruitment tests for 16,208 vacancies in village/ward secretariats would be completed by the end of September. So far 10.57 lakh applications were received, he said.

New schemes

He asked Collectors to set up boards indicating the welfare calender of the government and give wide publicity on COVID-19 precautionary measures.

‘Jagananna Thodu’ a scheme benefiting street vendors would be launched in October under which beneficiaries would be provided a loan of ₹10,000. So far, six lakh applications were received for the scheme. The beneficiaries of YSR Bima and YSR Aaasara should be identified, he said.

Works

On MNREGS, the Chief Minister said that 4.25 crore working days had been added to the existing ones. He told the Collectors to ensure that works worth ₹10 crore were identified every week in each district. All pending works related to construction of village/ward secretariats, Rhythu Bharosa Kendras, Anganwadi centres and schools should be completed. Construction of drains should be taken up from October.

Stating that the State government had sanctioned 16 teaching hospitals, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the tenders for these hospitals would be called in the coming week. With this, the total number of teaching hospitals in the State would reach 27.