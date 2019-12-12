Jagan tears into Naidu

Making an intervention during the heated debate over G.O. No. 2430 in the Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it would be wrong to expect an apology from his predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu for the “uncharitable comments” made by the latter as he was “accustomed to twisting facts” and would always throw the blame on others. Mr. Jagan insisted that there was nothing to be faulted in the G.O. as the government clearly mentioned that it wanted to initiate punitive action only in respect of incorrect news which was telecast / published with ulterior motives, by following the due processes of law.

The Chief Minister said Mr. Naidu’s claim of rude behaviour by the marshals was not convincing as the Black Cat commandos would not let anyone to come close to him, forget about pushing him aside.

The protest by TDP members outside the Assembly and their trooping into the well of the House during question hour was apparently planned as they were least bothered about getting people’s issues resolved, he asserted.