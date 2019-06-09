Jagan team sworn in at a simple ceremony

The new State Cabinet consisting of 25 members, including three women, was sworn in under a large temporary shade canopy erected near the legislature complex at Velagapudi in the Amaravati area on Saturday.

The swearing-in ceremony began with Chief Secretary L. V. Subrahmanyam inviting them on to the dais.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan administered the oath to them in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

All the candidates except Mekapati Gowtham Reddy (Atukur, Nellore district) and Adimulapu Suresh (Yerragondapalem, Prakasam district)took the oath in Telugu. The duo took the oath in English.

All the candidates took oath in the name of god as witness except Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari (Kadapa) who took the oath with Allah as witness. Many in the gathering appreciated Mr. Amzath Basha’s Telugu pronunciation and good diction.

Two of the three woman — Pamula Pushpa Srivani and Taneti Vanitha — touched the feet of Mr. Jagan after being administered the oath. Mr Jagan gave all the men a warm hug after they took the oath.

Though many of the candidates taking the oath were first-timers, none faltered. Though it was a simple affair, the enthusiasm of those who came to witness the ceremony, from far off places, made it a lively one.

The turnout of the party candidates, who were elected, was however poor. Several of the candidates who aspired for berths in the Cabinet but failed to make it, were conspicuous by their absence.

The unexpected rain on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday reduced the heat and prevented dust from rising. Thousands could not reach the venue on time because of traffic jams. An arterial road to the Assembly was closed for repairs and there was not enough police force to regulate vehicular traffic on the narrow road through Mandadam village resulting in severe traffic congestion that took hours to clear.