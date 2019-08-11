Jagan taking anti-people decisions, alleges Kanna

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said his party would like to wait for six months to criticise the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for its failures but it was forced to speak out much earlier as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy already took many anti-people decisions and much of what he promised was confined to rhetoric.

There had been no response from the CM to problems being highlighted by the BJP as he appeared to be more concerned about publicity rather than delivering his commitments, Mr. Lakshminarayana observed and said it had been decided to stage a protest at Gurazala in Guntur district on August 16 against the attacks on BJP cadres and other means of harassment by the ruling party activists.

Addressing the State party office-bearers’ meeting here on Sunday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said the people gave an overwhelming mandate to the YSRCP in 2019 elections with a lot of expectations and Mr. Jagan had already faltered on many counts and he would not pay heed to advice by the BJP.

The YSCRP started showing its true colours soon after coming to power and the CM would do nothing to set things in order.

The BJP appealed to the State government to bring out the new sand policy at the earliest, thereby restore the livelihood of lakhs of construction workers. It also sought urgent steps to mitigate drinking water scarcity in Anantapur district, but to no avail.

J&K issue

Mr. Lakshminarayana said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has solved the vexatious Jammu & Kashmir problem in just two days by abrogating Articles 370 and 35-A due to his able leadership, the situation remained peaceful in the trouble-torn State. The BJP was grateful to all those parties which supported the scrapping of the Articles and the passage of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, he said.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, BJP A.P. affairs co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar, MPs G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Y.S. Chowdary, C.M. Ramesh, party national secretary Y. Satya Kumar and former MP K. Haribabu were among those present.