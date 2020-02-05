Jagan takes up SCS issue with Modi

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to grant Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh in the wake of the stand taken by the 15th Finance Commission in its report for the year 2020-21.

He has also appealed to Mr. Modi to help the people of Andhra Pradesh, who have been trapped in an “unfortunate scenario” that has arisen out of the “inconsistency” in the stand taken by the Finance Ministry and the Finance Commission.

‘Economic hardship’

“I am writing this letter to seek your guidance and support in the light of a statement contained in the report of the Fifteenth Finance Commission tabled in Parliament at the time of presentation of the Union Budget. The bifurcation has subjected the successor State of Andhra Pradesh to immense economic hardship,” he stated in the letter dated February 3, which was released to the media late on Tuesday night.

Pointing out that the Finance Commission had taken a very clear stand that the issue of grant of SCS did not fall within the limits within which it operated, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said there was a “very definite inconsistency” between the stand taken by the Ministry of Finance and the Finance Commission.

“The report says that some States have sought grant of SCS, but it does not constitute part of the mandate of the 15th Finance Commission, as it remains entirely in the domain of the Union government, which can take an appropriate decision after due consideration,” the Chief Minister said.

“The people of the State of Andhra Pradesh remain hapless victims of this unfortunate scenario. I humbly seek your intervention in this manner,” he said.

Further, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the Central government had promised SCS to Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation in 2014, but did not fulfil it citing the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission. Post bifurcation, the benefits of higher revenues accrued to Telangana, depriving the same to the successor State of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Referring to the Union Budget, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “In these difficult times, when the economy is sluggish and the sentiment weak, the budget has been most reassuring and has provided necessary enthusiasm.”

“There is, however, a sense of dissatisfaction in the people of Andhra Pradesh, owing to the fact that there is no mention in the budget on the steps intended to be taken by the Central government to support the State,” he added.