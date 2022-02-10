Jagan takes serious note of traffic snarls in Vizag

Taking a serious note of the people’s outburst against the police in view of visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visakhapatnam on February 9, Mr Jagan has asked the police top brass to inquire and submit a report.

During the visit of Mr. Jagan, which went on for over five hours , traffic snarls were reported all along the national highway and towards NAD Kotha road, Pendurthy etc. Traffic was held up along the main roads for several hours.

Taking a serious note of the reports in the media, he expressed his ire and asked the police not to repeat such mistakes and cause inconvenience to people .