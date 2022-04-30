Jagan takes part in meet of CMs, CJs in Delhi
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the joint conference of the Chief Ministers and the Chief Justices of the High Courts, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana addressed the inaugural session. Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju spoke.
The conference came four days after Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had a meeting with AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, where the duo discussed the status of implementation of the decisions taken at the CJs and CMs’ meeting held on April 4, 2016, resolution of pending cases, action plan for better delivery of legal services, provision of facilities in courts and filling of vacancies in the judiciary among others.
