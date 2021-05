VIJAYAWADA

25 May 2021 23:06 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy attended a virtual prayer meeting held in memory of Indu Jain, former chairperson of the Times Group, on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences over her death. He paid tributes to her and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

