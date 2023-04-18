ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan takes part in Iftar, asks people to pray for State

April 18, 2023 03:52 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy prays during the Iftar party organised by the State government, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged all the Muslim community members who are observing fast during the holy month of Ramzan to pray for the State.

Mr. Jagan, along with Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minorities Sk. Amzath Basha, took part in the Iftar hosted by the State government to the brethren of the Muslim community at Vidyadharapuram on Monday. Mr. Jagan offered Iftar prayers along with thousands of men who gathered at the venue to break their day-long fast.

The Chief Minister briefly addressed the gathering in Hindi. He conveyed advance Ramzan wishes to everyone and asked them to pray for the well-being of the State during the holy month of Ramzan. “I wish all your prayers are heard and answered,” he said.

Mr. Jagan donned the skull cap and scarf while offering prayers. He accompanied the men who ended their day-long fast and commenced Iftar feast. The programme which went on for more than an hour saw the participation of about 15,000 people. Traffic jams were reported on several roads in and around Vidyadharapuram as people from across the State attended the programme.

