Jagan takes oath in A.P. Assembly, wishes Naidu, Pawan

Updated - June 21, 2024 09:06 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 09:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Pulivendula MLA Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy taking the oath as a member of the State Legislative Assembly at Amaravati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath as aMember of the Legislative Assembly on June 21 (Friday).

Pro-tem Speaker Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary administered the oath to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who won from the Pulivendula constituency.

After taking the oath, he went to the Speaker’s podium and shook hands with Mr. Chowdary and wished Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM K. Pawan Kalyan and others while going back to resume his seat.

Punganur MLA and former Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and the nine other YSRCP MLAs were present.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy entered the House about half an hour after the oath-taking by the members began and stayed for about 15 minutes.

