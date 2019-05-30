Jagan swearing-in: Vijayawada to be hot, as usual, today

Even as the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium has decked up to host the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, the Real-Time Governance Society has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city (Vijayawada Urban mandal) will be 42.9° Celsius during the peak hours between 12 noon and 3 p.m..

India Meteorological Department’s weather forecast also indicates that the maximum temperature in the city would be more than 41° Celsius and the occurrence of rain or thundershower in the evening. The actual programme would begin at 12.23 p.m. with the oath-taking ceremony of Mr. Jagan but all visitors are asked to be seated by 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, people and officials who have visited the venue on Wednesday experienced heat island effect despite the erection of canopies and arrangement of hundreds of air coolers. Officials said that drinking water and buttermilk will be supplied to the visitors and medical camps will be available. VMC Commissioner M. Rama Rao asked the officials concerned to set up as many as possible drinking water kiosks on the stadium premises. In a bid to avoid huge turn out at the stadium officials have arranged large LED screens that will display live telecast of the ceremony at 14 places in the city.

The city has been witnessing maximum temperature of above 40° C and experiencing heatwave since the past few weeks.