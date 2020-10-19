Jagan surveys flood-affected areas

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to enumerate every acre of agricultural crop that has been damaged in the recent floods in the State.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Minister for Transport Perni Venkataramaiah and Minister for Home and Disaster Management Mekathoti Sucharita, conducted an aerial survey of Guntur and Krishna districts and inspected the damage to standing crops.

Mr. Jagan inspected Nandigama, Avanigadda, Penamaluru, Mylavaram and Tadikonda Assembly segments.

“I directed the officials to prepare estimates of damage to standing crops and ensure that not even a single acre is missed out. We are supplying essential commodities to flood-hit people every day and we will also release funds to repair damaged roads,” Mr. Jagan said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to pay input subsidy to farmers and ensure that seeds and fertilizers were supplied.