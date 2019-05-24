Jagan supporters erupt into celebrations

Tadepalli, an otherwise sleepy town, bustled with activity with scores of YSR Congress Party activists heading to the State office cum residence of its chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy since Thursday morning, in a jubilant mood.

Celebrations of the party activists began with fireworks and bike rallies in the town, as early trends of counting started giving a lead to the party candidates in a number of constituencies.

People from Rayalaseema and other places who had been anticipating the success turned up at the party office by morning.

In no time police also beefed up security and blocked the road leading to Mr. Jagan’s house for vehicular traffic. Mr. Jagan along with party senior leaders V. Vijayasai Reddy, party election strategist Prasanth Kishor and others celebrated the success in his house before appearing at a press conference.

Party activists and leaders gathered in large numbers outside his home and organised celebrations on a large scale in the evening.

A woman follower turned up at the party office with a nameplate reading ‘Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh’ and party followers vied with one another to hold the nameplate and get themselves photographed. Key chains, posters and flags with Mr. Jagan’s photographs sold like hot cakes at a counter set up by outsiders near the party office.

Some of the followers also celebrated the party’s success near the house of Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in Undavalli. Across the State and also outside, the party rank and file and employees of the firms owned by Mr. Jagan celebrated the success. While in all the constituencies celebrations were organised by winning candidates and in-charges, party followers in Chennai, Hyderabad and in the U.S. also celebrated the occasion. Party followers abroad have uploaded the videos of their celebrations on online platforms.