Jagan successful in balancing welfare and development, says Sajjala

GUNTUR

23 May 2020 23:40 IST

‘Reforms ushered in education and health sectors are a highlight in last one year’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been successful in steering the State out of the woods by balancing development and welfare of the people, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, adviser, public affairs, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was addressing the media on Saturday after taking part in the celebrations organised in connection with the YSRCP government completing one year in office.

The celebrations at the party central office at Tadepalli were a low-key affair as the Chief Minister asked the partymen to stay away in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The leaders, therefore, confined themselves to garlanding the statue of the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and distributing sweets to the local workers.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was able to tide over many crises in the last one year, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, and added, “Soon after Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, all eyes were on him and comparisons were drawn with his illustrious father. While YSR was the Chief Minister of the State when Congress was in power at the Centre, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had the freedom of heading a regional party, which he used to fast-track welfare schemes. After naming the first year as ‘welfare year’, the Chief Minister has set his sights on restarting the economy post COVID-19 lockdown.”

The year that had gone by would be remembered by many as the government focused on revamping the key sectors of education and health by introducing schemes such as Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu and Vidya Deevena.

“Its for the people to decide. As for me, I will give 100% rating to the performance of the government in the last one year,” said Mr. Reddy.

AP Skill Development Corporation chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy, party leaders from Guntur Lella Appireddy, Kavati Manohar Naidu and others were present.