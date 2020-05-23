Andhra Pradesh

Jagan successful in balancing welfare and development, says Sajjala

‘Reforms ushered in education and health sectors are a highlight in last one year’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been successful in steering the State out of the woods by balancing development and welfare of the people, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, adviser, public affairs, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was addressing the media on Saturday after taking part in the celebrations organised in connection with the YSRCP government completing one year in office.

The celebrations at the party central office at Tadepalli were a low-key affair as the Chief Minister asked the partymen to stay away in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The leaders, therefore, confined themselves to garlanding the statue of the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and distributing sweets to the local workers.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was able to tide over many crises in the last one year, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, and added, “Soon after Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, all eyes were on him and comparisons were drawn with his illustrious father. While YSR was the Chief Minister of the State when Congress was in power at the Centre, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had the freedom of heading a regional party, which he used to fast-track welfare schemes. After naming the first year as ‘welfare year’, the Chief Minister has set his sights on restarting the economy post COVID-19 lockdown.”

The year that had gone by would be remembered by many as the government focused on revamping the key sectors of education and health by introducing schemes such as Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu and Vidya Deevena.

“Its for the people to decide. As for me, I will give 100% rating to the performance of the government in the last one year,” said Mr. Reddy.

AP Skill Development Corporation chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy, party leaders from Guntur Lella Appireddy, Kavati Manohar Naidu and others were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 12:40:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/jagan-successful-in-balancing-welfare-and-development-says-sajjala/article31660929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY