Jagan striving for welfare of youth, farmers and workers, says MLC

May 02, 2023 06:11 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - GUNTUR

YSRCP celebrates May Day at its party office in Guntur

Sambasiva Rao M.

YSRCP MLC Lella Appireddy distributes clothes to the party employees at the headquarters on Monday, on the occasion of May Day celebrations. Photo: Handout

Stating that the name of the YSRCP itself stands for Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (Youth, Workers and Farmers) Congress Party, ruling party MLC Lella Appireddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving for the benefit of these sections of people in the State in the last four years.

He participated in the celebrations of May Day on Monday at the party headquarters, where he along with party staff cut a cake and distributed clothes and sweets to them.

He said that absorbing APSRTC employees into the government is a classic example of the governance of the Chief Minister. More than 50,000 APSRTC employees are now working as government employees, he said, adding that Mr. Jagan Reddy has been taking all policy decisions to benefit the workforce in the State. He urged that all the employee unions and associations should support the YSRCP in the future.

Mr. Appireddy said that the labour force in the State has been contributing a lot to the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Appireddy said that the people in the State have reposed trust in the Chief Minister which was reflected in the recent ’Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ campaign, a large-scale political survey.

