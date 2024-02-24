ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan spreading lies on house sites for poor, alleges TDP leader

February 24, 2024 02:05 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddi Chandramohan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been repeating and uttering the same untruths everywhere about housing sites for the poor.

In a release here on Friday, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said that the TDP government had distributed two cents of land each to the homeless, while Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reduced it to one cent. Besides the funds allocated by the Centre for the construction of houses to the beneficiaries, the TDP government headed N. Chandrababu Naidu had released an additional ₹1 lakh. In comparison, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not bother to release any funds from the State, pushing the beneficiaries into a debt trap, the TDP leader alleged.

A total of 2.6 lakh TIDCO houses were built during the TDP term, while Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not distribute these housing units to the beneficiaries. In the name of distribution of deeds, the Chief Minister was deceiving the poor as elections were fast approaching, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

About 12 lakh housing units had been constructed and distributed to the poor in the five-year TDP rule, but Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power by making a false promise of building 25 lakh houses, did not fulfil it, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US