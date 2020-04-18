Andhra Pradesh

Jagan speaks to Assam CM on seafood exports

Seeks smooth passage of trucks to the north-eastern State

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy requested his Assam counterpart Sarbananda Sonowal to remove bottlenecks in the transportation of seafood from Andhra Pradesh during the lockdown.

Speaking over phone with Mr. Sonowal on Saturday, Mr. Jagan sought steps for smooth passage of the trucks from A.P. carrying seafood.

“A.P. is a major seafood exporter and it will suffer huge losses if the consignments get stuck at inter-State borders due to the lockdown,” Mr. Jagan told Mr. Sonowal, requesting him to open the fish markets so that locals would get to buy fish and other products imported from States like A.P.

Opening of the fish markets would be mutually beneficial, Mr. Jagan asserted.

Mr. Sonowal assured that he would look into issues raised by Mr. Jagan, and in turn, requested Mr. Jagan to take care of people from Assam who were stranded in A.P. due to the lockdown.

