Jagan sounds the poll bugle, asks cadre to give befitting reply to opposition

‘Mission 175’ is not impossible, he tells the party plenary

Giving a clarion call for the party cadre to gear up for the coming general elections, YSRCP national president and Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the party has created a bedrock on which the State’s economic, social and political transformation would take place.

“I am happy to say that we have created a sound foundation on which remarkable transformation has taken place in education, health and agricultural sector in three years. I urge you to lead the the battle against the evil conglomerate of opposition parties and their friendly media, like Arjuna in Mahabharata, and tell every person in the State of the good things done by our government, our welfare schemes, our innovative reforms in education, health and agriculture and our mission to ensure transformational changes in social, economic and political landscape,” said Mr. Jagan at the end of two-day plenary session. Earlier, Mr. he was unanimously elected as the lifetime president of the party.

Massive crowds thronged the venue in between Guntur and Vijayawada. The national highway between Guntur and Vijayawada was choc-a-block as thousands came from distant places across the State.

“I urge you to take forward the welfare schemes in education, health, agriculture, local administration and housing directly to the doorstep of people, and also to solve any problems. I want you to tell people that our government has ensured that ₹1.60 lakh crore is directly credited into accounts of beneficiaries by DBT. I also want you to counter the mudslinging of the opposition parties by forming social media teams in every village who will aggressively counter the vile campaign launched by TDP and its friendly media,” said Mr. Jagan.

“Our government has initiated nine reforms in the education sector and spent ₹52,000 crore on reforms in education only, including ₹19, 617 crore and ₹16,352 crore spent on Naadu-Needu transforming the schools. On health, our government has spent ₹30,000 crore and is now constructing 16 government medical colleges,” he said.

Stating that “Mission 175” was not impossible as the party had already swept Kuppam in all local body elections held there in 2022, Mr. Jagan said that the opposition would be on the swing with conspiracies against the government and numerous fake promises to lure people ahead of the elections, and told the cadre to alert the people regarding the opposition’s sly tactics.

In a scathing attack, the Chief Minister once again made it clear that a true leader would have empathy towards people, but not arrogance, and commented that Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu did not have a ‘chip’ to be empathetic towards the poor and reminded that one should have it in mind and heart.

Unlike Mr. Naidu, who used weaker sections at the time of elections, YSRCP stood by them and strengthened them by empowering them socially, economically, and politically by committing to social justice, he said. Mr. Jagan reminded that Mr. Naidu, who had served as a Chief Minister for 14 years, had appealed to the government to make Kuppam a Revenue Division, to which the government obliged as it did good for the people.

Reminiscing the three-year YSRCP government rule, Mr. Jagan said that 95% of the poll promises made in the manifesto were fulfilled. He recalled the journey of strengthening YSRCP, thanked the party workers for their support over the years, and assured them that he would continue to take their responsibility in the coming days as well.