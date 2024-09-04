Jagan slams Naidu for negligent handling of flood crisis, demands ₹25 lakh ex gratia victims

The YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded that the State government pay ₹25 lakh ex gratia to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to each house damaged by the recent floods in Vijayawada.

On Wednesday, Mr. Jagan visited the flood-affected areas in the Old RR Peta, walking through knee-deep water, interacting with the residents, and enquiring about their plight.

‘Could’ve been avoided’

Later, speaking to the media, he expressed deep concern over how the government handled the flood and held Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the loss of 32 lives. He stated that the disaster could have been avoided if the government had acted in time. He alleged the Chief Minister’s negligence in managing the crisis and asked whether Mr. Naidu was fit to remain in office. He said Mr. Naidu should admit to his “mistakes” and issue a public apology.

Mr. Jagan further stated that the government’s failure to take preventive measures had worsened the situation. He said that the CM had prioritised his house over the safety of Vijayawada and said that when his house was submerged, Naidu moved to the Collector’s office, falsely claiming that he was staying there for the sake of the people. He added that Mr. Naidu’s convoy in the flood-affected areas was more for the show, with little real assistance provided to the people.

‘Not alerted in time’

Mr. Jagan also raised concerns about why key departments like Irrigation, Revenue, and Home were not alerted in time, as this could have minimized the impact of the disaster. He criticized the government for now placing the blame on these officials.

Mr. Jagan recalled how his administration efficiently handled similar flood crises during his tenure as the Chief Minister. Volunteers and secretariat staff were well-prepared, and thousands were moved to relief camps before the floods caused significant damage. He noted that his government ensured that every affected person received proper care, with ₹2,000 provided to each individual before they returned to their homes.

Retaining wall

The retaining wall built with ₹500 during his tenure now protects around 3 lakh people in Vijayawada. He mentioned that many households, particularly those on the ground floor, had lost all their belongings, and the situation had become dire. He called for urgent action to address the victims’ needs and reiterated the necessity of swift and effective relief measures to help flood victims.

