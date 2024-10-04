ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan slams govt. for ‘delay’ in presenting full budget

Published - October 04, 2024 08:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has failed to deliver the promises made to the people, alleges the YSRCP chief

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed the TDP-led NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh for opting for a “temporary budget” (Ordinance on vote on account) to avoid public scrutiny.

A full budget would have required the government to reveal the allocations for various programmes, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy observed while addressing ZPTC members and other party leaders from West Godavari and Eluru districts on October 3 (Thursday).

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu failed to deliver the promises made to the people, who were now discussing the difference between the YSRCP and TDP governments.

The people were getting frustrated with Mr. Naidu’s unfulfilled promises, particularly schemes such as Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, as well as the State’s “deteriorating healthcare system,” he said.

The YSRCP government had implemented every promise made in the manifesto despite challenges such as COVID-19. It had introduced a welfare calendar before presenting the budget, he said.

The former Chief Minister expressed concern over the “rise in illegal activities such as gambling and spread of liquor shops under the current dispensation.” The government’s failure to pay salaries to the ‘104’ and ‘108’ employees and “collapse of essential services” in healthcare, including the pending Aarogyasri bills’ were a few to mention, he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the cadre to stand firm with the people and continue their fight against the injustices of the coalition government. The cadre should not fear legal cases, reminding them of his own time spent in jail, and the continued support he received from the public.

He praised the ZPTC members for their unity and dedication to the party, despite facing political challenges. Promising to stand by them, he said the next government would definitely be led by the YSRCP.

