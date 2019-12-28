Jagan skips speech at Visakha Utsav, keeps all guessing

In an ‘anti-climax’ at the colourful launch of Visakha Utsav before an impressive gathering on Saturday evening on Beach Road here, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not make a public speech.

There was an expectation in view of the comments being made by YSRCP leaders after mooting an idea of making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital that he would address the people on development prospects of the city and the region.

Though he laid the foundation stone for many major projects and inaugurated some, all worth nearly ₹1,200 crore, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not use the three venues to elaborate on future plans for Visakhapatnam in general.

The projects, sanctioned for VMRDA and GVMC, were described as a major plank for development for party leaders, particularly in view of the municipal corporation elections which are due for long.

Party leaders kept on hyping the Executive capital idea during the last few days. But with Friday’s Cabinet meeting deciding to set up a high-power committee on the capital issue, not raising further expectations on it appears to be a cautious approach.

Earlier, he was accorded a rousing reception with people enthusiastically lining up to welcome him.