Jagan silent on injustice to A.P. in Union Budget: Sailajanath

S. Sailajanath. File image.

04 February 2022 08:06 IST

‘BJP bent on pursuing its Hindutva ideology’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president S. Sailajanath has questioned the “silence” of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the “injustice done to the State in the Union Budget.”

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Dr. Sailajanath, while terming the BJP’s rule and policies as a continuation of the British regime, said the saffron party had blatantly announced the selling of the country’s natural assets to “a few rich and friends of the Prime Minister.”

“The BJP is out to sell the forests, the Railways, the airlines, and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The BJP leaders seem to be happy with the money getting into the hands of the likes of Ambani and Adani,” the Congress leader alleged. When the Union Budget was silent on fulfilling the promises made and provisions in the A.P. Reorganisation Act of 2014, and on the Special Category Status or the Special Package, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not speak a word, the APCC chief said.

“The total allocation under the MGNREGS too has been brought down. But the YSRCP MPs are remaining silent on all these issues,” Dr. Sailajanath said.

“China has occupied 1,500 km of Indian land on the international border. The BJP is silent on it. The BJP does not allow anyone to talk about the Rafale deal on the pretext that it is a security issue,” the APCC chief alleged. Seeing a threat to the federal spirit of the country, Dr. Sailajanath said the BJP “is pursuing its Hindutva ideology.”

“The saffron party speaks about temple construction, but does not talk about building Central universities, railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters, or stopping the sale of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant,” he alleged.

“We have a Chief Minister who does not question Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, or Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about these issues,” the APCC president said.

“The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has failed to build new schools or houses for the poor. It has also failed to give scholarship to the SC/ST students. The ruling party leaders are resorting to land-grabbing, but no action is being taken against them,” he alleged.