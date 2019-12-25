Jagan showers sops on Pulivendula

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has indicated the government’s resolve to transform his constituency, Pulivendula, into an educational and sports hub.

On the concluding day of his three-day tour of the district on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy inaugurated a sports academy on Dhyan Chand playground on Government Junior College campus and an outdoor gymnasium.

The academy will impart training to aspirants in hockey and wrestling.

Sports school

He said the government would establish a ₹17.50-crore integrated sports school with residential facility to impart training to players in 14 activities such as athletics, kho kho, kabaddi, volleyball, basketball, hockey, handball, and softball.

The Chief Minister said the government was contemplating making use of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Advanced Research in Livestock (IGCARL) building, which at present remains unused, to house an agricultural, a veterinary and a horticultural college.

The Pulivendula JNTU campus would get a Skill Development Centre and lecture complex worth ₹20 crore, he said.

Urdu junior college

Vempalli mandal would soon have an Urdu junior college (₹4.5 crore), a government degree college (₹20 crore) and a BC boys and girls’ hostel (₹4 crore), he added.

Intending to give a facelift to the constituency, Mr. Reddy laid foundation stone for 26 works worth ₹1,330 crore.

Mini-Secretariat

The office complex, for which he laid stone, would be developed into a mini-Secretariat with ₹10 crore. Similarly, ₹11.2 crore would be spent on Village Secretariats for 32 villages. A ₹350-crore project was launched to take water from the Chitravati Balancing Reservoir to Erraballi tank to provide potable water to the villages affected by the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) project.

Also, an outlay of ₹347 crore was made to the YSR Government Medical College. A lift irrigation project would be taken up at a cost of ₹58 crore to pump water from the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) into the Alavalapadu tank to wet 15,000 acres in Vemula and Vempalli mandals. As part of beautifying Pulivendula municipality, ₹100 crore would be spent on UDS for a running length of 57.37 km.

A model police station with ₹3.64 crore and an Auto Nagar were among the things on the anvil.

Memorial park

The YSR Samadhi at Idupulapaya would be developed into a memorial park and a tourist spot with ₹20 crore.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy celebrated Christmas with his family members at the CSI Church at Pulivendula.