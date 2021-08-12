Jagan showers gifts on hockey player

E. Rajani meeting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office, on Wednesday.

Vijayawada

12 August 2021 00:59 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has showered gifts on hockey player E. Rajani,who was part of the Indian women’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ms. Rajani, along with her family members, met the Chief Minister at his camp office on Wednesday. The Chief Minister felicitated Ms. Rajani with a shawl and congratulated her. He announced a cash award of ₹25 lakh for the hockey player.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from this, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to immediately release the incentives announced by the previous government but were pending payment. In addition, he announced 1,000 yards of residential land in Tirupati. Mr. Jagan also directed officers to give a cash incentive of ₹40,000 per month to the player.

Ms. Rajani hails from Yerravaripalem in Chittoor district. Born into a simple middle-class family, Ms. Rajini worked hard to earn a place in the national team. She is a double Olympian as she also played at the Rio Olympics in 2016. She has played 110 international hockey matches for India so far.

Youth Services and Cultural Affairs Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh ( SAAP) chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, principal secretary (Revenue) Rajath Bhargava, and SAAP vice-chairman and managing director N. Prabhakar Reddy were present.