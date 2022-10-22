Jagan should stand by Suneetha in her fight for justice in Viveka murder case, says TDP leader  

Jagan lost the moral right to continue as Chief Minister the moment Supreme Court gave its nod to transfer trial in the murder case to a CBI court outside Andhra Pradesh, says ‘B.Tech’ Ravi

Telugu Desam Party MLC Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy (also known as ‘B.Tech’ Ravi) on Saturday said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should stand by Suneetha Narreddy in her fight for justice if he was not involved in the murder of her father Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had lost the moral right to continue in the post the moment the Supreme Court gave its nod for transferring the trial in the murder case to a CBI court outside Andhra Pradesh, as it had become clear that there was no conducive atmosphere for a fair probe in the State, the TDP leader told the media at the party office near Mangalagiri.

Mr. Ravi said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Sharmila had dropped enough hints of what happened in the run-up to the 2019 elections when Vivekananda Reddy was killed.

That was the time when there were differences on who should contest the election for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, the TDP leader said.

Ms. Sharmila had openly demanded that those involved in her uncle’s murder be punished, whereas Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy continued to maintain silence on the incident, Mr. Ravi said.

YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy too was not above suspicion as he had made conflicting statements on the day when the former MP was purportedly hacked to death, Mr. Ravi alleged, and insisted that the CBI investigate the source of ₹50 lakh that had been paid to the assailants.

The TDP leader further alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had issued a veiled threat to the CBI on the Floor of the Assembly.

The transfer of trial in the murder case reflected the government’s failure to unravel the mystery behind the murder, the TDP leader said, adding that the CBI should expose the real culprits without delay.