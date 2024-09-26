Jagan should sign the mandatory declaration form, says BJP leader

Telangana BJP leader Dr. Madhavi Latha on Thursday demanded that former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should sign the mandatory declaration form ahead of entering the temple.

The resolution No. 311 adopted by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in September 1990 clearly states that people of alien faith should give a declaration that they have faith on the presiding deity and the former Chief Minister is no exception, she said. If Mr. Reddy who is scheduled to arrive on September 26 (Friday) is disinclined to sign the declaration form then he should not even be allowed to travel up to the town, she added.

While former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had signed the declaration form respecting the religious sentiments and TTD regulations, Congress leaders like Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and Sonia Gandhi have unfortunately defied the tradition.

She demanded the details of revenue earned by the sale of ‘Sri Vani’ tickets and the offerings made in the hundi be made known and criticised the previous government for turning the sacred town into a commercial centre.

Calling for the protection of Sanatana Hindu dharma she said that the secular benefits should be extended equally among the people of all faiths. Earlier, Madhavi Latha who reached Tirupati in the afternoon walked up to the sacred town on foot.