‘Jagan should scrap CPS as promised’

VIZIANAGARAM

30 November 2021 01:38 IST

The A.P. Contributory Pension Scheme Employees’ Association’s district unit on Monday urged the State government to scrap the CPS system immediately as promised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Statewide padayatra ahead of the 2019 elections.

District unit president R. Shivakumar and general secretary K. Dhanunjaya Patnaik told reporters that the CPS employees would take part in Simha Garjana in Vijayawada on December 10 to step up pressure on the government to implement its assurances.

“After retirement, CPS employees may not get even ₹1,500 pension which is less than the pension paid to senior citizens under social security schemes. The employees would lead a miserable life if the government does not consider scrapping of CSP,” he added.

Mr. Patnaik said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had fulfilled many of its promises and said CPS employees were eagerly awaiting a positive outcome on this issue as well.