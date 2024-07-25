‘Jagan should reveal names of all 36 deceased persons‘

Telugu Shakti organisation president B.V. Ram on Thursday asked former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as to why he was making false allegations against the N. Chandrababu Naidu government, and alleged that he was unable to digest the growing popularity of the national Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district, he asked Mr. Jagan to reveal names of all 36 deceased persons, who he had claimed were killed in the last one month.

He alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was misleading the national leaders and media with its false allegations and protest in New Delhi. Mr. Ram alleged several YSRCP leaders harassed many Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists in Srikakulam in the last five years. TDP leaders Yenni Sridevi, P. Nikunj, M. Charan and others were present.

