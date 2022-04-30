Jagan should respond to KTR: CPI

Mr. Rama Rao had spoke openly about the “destructive regime” in Andhra Pradesh

CPI State secretary K. Rama Krishna asked the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to respond to the comments of Telangana Minister K. T. Rama Rao on the poor facilities in Andhra Pradesh.

In a release on Saturday, Mr. Rama Krishna questioned Mr. Jagan whether it is not a fact that roads in Andhra Pradesh are poorly maintained.

“Is it not true that electricity charges are increased in AP and power cuts are being imposed?. Is it not a fact that RTC bus ticket charges were increased and several taxes are being imposed on the public?,” he questioned.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 11th edition of Credai Hyderabad Property Show Expo at Hitex in Hyderabad, he said that Telangana is better at providing its citizens with basic amenities like electricity and water than the State of Andhra Pradesh.