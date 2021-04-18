Jagan should respond on ‘bogus voting’: Yanamala

‘Conduct repoll in Tirupati Assembly segment’

The TDP has demanded that a repoll be conducted for the Tirupati Assembly segment of the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, where a byelection was conducted recently.

TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, in a statement on Sunday, alleged that the YSRCP had resorted to bogus voting in the byelection. A large number of fake votes had been cast, he alleged. The YSRCP workers from other regions had come to Tirupati to rig the election, he alleged.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should respond to the allegation that his party leaders were involved in bogus voting, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.

The Collectors and Superintendents of Police of Nellore and Chittoor districts had not acted despite senior TDP leader K. Srinivasulu alerting them on the bogus votes, Mr. Ramakrishnudu alleged. “Is it not correct that 12 cases have been registered against the YSRCP men?” he asked.

“The DGP has said that 250 buses have been sent back. Who are the owners of these buses? Why have cases not been filed against them?” he asked.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that people were coming by these buses to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

If it were true, why did the police prevent them, he asked, and said that the DGP owed an explanation.