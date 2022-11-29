  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE: Valencia starts, 0-0

Jagan should mount pressure on Centre to get funds for Andhra Pradesh, says CPI(M) leader

The 10-year time frame for implementing provisions of A.P. Reorganisation Act will conclude in 2024, says  Rambhupal

November 29, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
CPI(M) leader V. Rambhupal addressing the media in Anantapur on Tuesday.

CPI(M) leader V. Rambhupal addressing the media in Anantapur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The CPI(M) has criticised the YSRCP for encouraging “politics of violence” and not concentrating on development of the backward districts such as Anantapur and those in the North Andhra region.

Accusing the YSRCP of going soft on the BJP-led Central government and not seeking the funds / grants due to Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation of the State in 2014, CPI(M) district secretary V. Rambhupal told the media on Tuesday that the 2023 Union Budget would be the last before the BJP government completed its five-year term in 2024.

“The provisions of the A.P. Reorganisation Act have not been fulfilled, and the time frame for implementation of the Act is 10 years, which ends in 2024. The Centre has not fulfilled a majority of the promises,” Mr. Rambhupal alleged.

Neither the YSRCP government nor the TDP during its term could bring funds to develop the backward Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions, he alleged. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should step up pressure on the Centre for sanctioning the required funds, he said.

The recent incidents of violence at Tadipatri, Rapthadu, and Rayadurg against the opposition party leaders vitiated the atmosphere, he said. In Tadipatri, stones were pelted at a TDP leader’s son. At Rapthadu, an MLA’s brother’s comments against TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu triggered violence. In Rayadurg too the ruling party leaders were disturbing the rallies being taken out by the opposition parties, the CPI(M) leader alleged.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.