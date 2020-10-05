Jagan should make a strong caseat Apex Council meet: BJP

‘Every effort should be made to get fair share of water for State’

The State unit of the BJP has suggested to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to make strong arguments in favour of the projects on the Krishna and Godavari rivers at the Apex Council meeting scheduled to be held on October 6.

In a press release, the party suggested that the Chief Minister should speak about the projects like Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation (LI) scheme in view of the tough posturing by his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the proposed Rayalaseema LI and other projects.

The party observed that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao made an in-depth study of the utilisation of the Krishna and Godavari river waters during the agitation for Statehood to Telangana.

A string of LI projects were undertaken by the Telangana government after the new State came into existence, but neither the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu nor his successor uttered a word about its due to their compulsions.

Taking advantage of his cordial relationship with Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should at least now talk to him about lifting water from Pothireddypadu head regulator for the benefit of the Rayalaseema region which has the potential to be transformed into a granary and an industrial hub if the river waters were taken to its dry lands.

The BJP demanded that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao should give up his hostile attitude towards the Central government and condemned objectionable comments which he continued to make on AP and the Centre even after bifurcation. It appealed to Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to ensure justice is done to both States.