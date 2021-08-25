Jagan should implement his promises immediately:MLC

MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma addressing teachers at FAPTO meeting organised at the Vizianagaram Collector’s office on Tuesday.

FAPTO stages protest over PRC, DA arrears issue

Member of Legislative Council (Teachers’ Constituency) Pakalapati Raghuvarma and Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisation chairman K. Jogarao on Tuesday alleged that the State government was dilly-dallying on the implementation of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) which was supposed to come into force in 2018.

The FAPTO staged a protest at Vizianagaram Collector’s office to step up pressure on the government for implementation of PRC and payment of arrears of Dearness Allowance (DA).

Mr. Raghuvarama alleged that Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy had made many promises during his padayatra but failed to implement them after coming to power. Mr. Jogarao urged the government to hold a meeting immediately to discuss the pending issues of teachers as well as employees of other departments.

FAPTO Vizianagaram district secretary Shaik Bukhari Babu, State Teachers’ Union State secretary D. Shyam urged the government to restore old pension scheme immediately since Mr. Jagan had promised to scrap existing Contributory Pension System (CPS).

The protesters raised slogans and urged the government not to implement National Education Policy since it would lead to closure of government primary schools and privatisation of education at all levels.