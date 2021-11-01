Jagan should form an all-party team on steel plant issue, says Atchannaidu

‘YSRCP govt. trying to make people forget about the sacrifices made by Potti Sriramulu’

Rich tributes were paid to ‘Amarajeevi’ Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) here on Monday.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu garlanded a portrait of Potti Sriramulu and paid tributes to him.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atchannaidu recalled that Potti Sriramulu had launched a fast-unto-death on October 19 and continued it up to December 12 seeking a separate State for Telugus on a linguistic basis.

He alleged that in the last two-and-a-half years the administration of the State has gone for a toss and people were vexed with it. Ganja was being detected at various places in the country but its origin was being traced to the State, he alleged. Those who were questioning the government were being thrown into jails, the TDP leader alleged.

The State has not received any investments in the last two years. He ridiculed the YSR Congress Party government for organising the YSR Awards function on Monday and alleged that it was being done to make people forget the sacrifice made by Potti Sriramulu.

Obviously referring to the statements of JSP president Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Atchannaidu said that people know whether the YSRCP and TDP were the ‘thickest friends’. He asked: “If that was so, why would they (YSRCP government) register cases on us and attack the TDP offices?”

He alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was raising loans in the name of the Governor and now the latter has reacted against it. Saying that it was the responsibility of the Chief Minister to form an all-party team on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) issue, he recalled that the late Yerrannaidu had led a delegation of trade union leaders from VSP to meet the Central Ministers, when the VSP faced a problem, during the tenure of the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, and the VSP was saved from being referred to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR). He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should take up the responsibility now.