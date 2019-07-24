Jagan shares his vision for Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy shared his vision and his major policy initiatives with N. Ram, Chairman, The Hindu Group, when the latter called on him at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday. Mr. Jagan had a pleasant surprise when Mr. Ram presented him The Hindu’s Front Page Reprint of the issue dated December 21, 1972 (Mr. Jagan’s birthday) taken out from the archives. “Oh it’s my birthday,” he remarked while taking a close look at the nicely framed reprint.

Schemes explained

The Chief Minister explained in detail to Mr. Ram and the team from The Hindu the schemes he had lined up for the benefit of various sections of people. He said ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme involving payment of ₹15,000 each a year would benefit 45 lakh mothers and enthuse them to send their children to schools, whether government or private. The scheme was such a hit that the enrolment in government schools has gone up by three lakh children this year. This and other measures like timely payment of full fee reimbursement would improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio.

Mr. Jagan spoke of his efforts to make the State corruption-free and to adopt reverse tendering system that would not only ensure transparency but result in a lot of saving to the exchequer. Polavaram project would be subjected to this reverse tendering process soon. To see that the beneficiaries get all the government benefits at their door step, he had introduced the system of village volunteers. These volunteers would help in ensuring that the benefits reached the last mile beneficiary without any leakages.

Prohibition

On the phase-wise prohibition, he said the government was now focussing on removal of “belt shops” and he hoped to see that liquor would be available only in the five-star hotels by his government’s fifth year. By selling sand through AP Mineral Development Corporation, the government would check the “sand mafia”. Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, THG Publishing, and others accompanied Mr. Ram.