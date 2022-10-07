Jagan sets March 31 deadline for restoration of damaged roads in State 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on housing, revenue, municipal and urban development and tribal development at his camp office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has set March 31, 2023 deadline for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department for the restoration of damaged roads across the State. Thoroughly examine the roads in all towns and cities in the wake of heavy rains. The repair and reconstruction of the damaged roads should be taken up as a special drive, he told the officials.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a review meeting on Municipal Administration and Urban Development on Friday, discussed in detail the cleanliness and beautification of towns and cities, waste management, greenery, YSR urban clinics, sewage water treatment and Jagananna Smart Townships.

Asking the officials to ensure high standards in the maintenance of garbage dump yards, the Chief Minister said the general public should not be affected in the process. There should be a constant vigil on the waste water treatment and waste process management in every municipality and corporation. Immediate steps should be taken to provide all basic facilities required to reach the goal of ushering in complete cleanliness across the State, he said.

Floodwall

Referring to the retaining wall on the banks of the Krishna in Vijayawada, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the wall was constructed on a war-footing to prevent flooding of the areas abutting the river. Now, it was necessary to see that drainage water did not flow along the retaining wall. Also, beautification of the retaining wall bund should be taken up by providing lighting and developing greenery, he said.

Plastic poster ban

On plastic flex poster ban, he said the District Collectors should hold meetings with those running the printing units and provide assistance to them in mobilising necessary financial resources to use cloth material instead of plastic, he said.

He directed the officials to prepare layouts in all constituencies for construction of Jagananna Smart Townships. All basic facilities such as water, drainage and electricity should be provided. He also asked the officials to take up beautification works on all roads leading to Ambedkar Park in Vijayawada.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma, Municipal Administration Commissioner Praveen Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y. Srilakshmi, APUFIDC MD Lakshmi Shah and Swatchh Andhra Corporation MD P. Sampath Kumar were among those present.